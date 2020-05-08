No reason why casinos can’t open
Dear Editor:
I am no fan of casinos and I don’t wish to judge Dr. Bonnie Henry on perceived biases, but I do agree with Leslie Stanyer that despite the ignorance of those people who don’t keep to social distances there is no reason casinos need to be the last social area opened up (Herald, May 7).
Based on the spacing of the aisles in the Penticton casino, the casino could adapt aisle arrow signs and use staff to enforce social distancing better than most supermarkets are presently doing.
Insist that customers stay at the one spot unless it is clear to move elsewhere.
Cleaning the machines might be problematic, but the casino could provide gloves or ask customers to wear them while on the premises.
Patrick Longworth
Penticton
Many troubling aspects of gun ban
Dear Editor:
Well I do not own any of the banned weapons, but I couldn’t help but respond to Chris Loewen’s letter supporting the federal Liberals’ knee jerk assault style weapon ban which was sprung on legal gun owners on the back of the terrible tragedy in Nova Scotia which was committed with illegally obtained firearms (Herald, May 7).
If this was in fact a ban against assault rifles, I would be fine with it. However, this is using a tragedy for simple crass politicking impacting Canadian citizen who have jumped through all the regulated hoops and legally purchased legal firearms for their use.
So rather than go after the criminals and gun smugglers and getting tough on crime, the Liberals are going after responsible gun owners with a (costly to the taxpayer) buy- back program that will accomplish nothing.
Why? Because polls show it would be popular with uninformed urbanites who know nothing about Canada’s already- stringent firearms’ regulations. Unlike our neighbour to the south, assault rifles have never been legal in Canada during my lifetime, at least. High capacity magazines (over five bullets) or bump stocks (converts a semi-automatic to full automatic) are
prohibited in Canada. The only people who have these weapons are criminals.
Well these banned weapons may appear like those from American cop shows, they only function like regular firearms. The fact that the Liberal’s did this during the COVID-19 crisis with no opportunity for debate make this even more troubling.
However, think back to when they attempted to give themselves total spending control till 2021. The other troubling aspect is that the Liberals continue to stoke the divide between urban and rural sensibilities for political gain. This is not uniting Canada,
On a final note, Trudeau stated that. “These weapons can not be used to hunt deer but only to inflict massive casualties on humans.” Yet, First Nations folks are exempt from the ban. so they can hunt and provide for their families. Curious that.
Andrew Richards
Summerland
Politicizing issue of gun ownership
Dear Editor:
Re: “Thugs obtain their guns illegally” and “Not about safety, it’s about politics” (Herald letters, May 6).
I wish to thank John Thompson and also Doug Tarbet for their very informative letters to the newspaper.
These were two amazing letters which clarified for me our prime minister’s determination to ban assault-style rifles. Trudeau’s comment puzzled me to no end as I clearly recall that laws have been in place for approximately 20 years. (I am a senior so I was around then.)
I agree with the two gentlemen who state that this is just a ploy by Trudeau to secure votes for an upcoming election. It’s very sad to realize that so many of our politicians can no longer state true facts and honestly talk to the voting public.
Shame on Justin Trudeau and the Liberal party.
I, along with my mother and father before me, have always voted for the Liberals
except for the last election and I am now glad that I made that choice. Our current prime minister is flying by the seat of his pants and doesn’t deserve to sit in a seat of power.
Mr. Tarbet is correct when he states that the real issue in preventing gun disasters is not allowing lunatics and criminals from getting their hands on illegal guns. As in the United States, most gun owners are law- abiding citizens who jump through many hoops to register and own firearms.
Readers, if you missed seeing these two letters, visit The Herald’s website (opinion/letters) and read what Mr. Thompson and Mr. Tarbet so clearly and honestly attest to concerning gun legislature.
Finally, why do politicians for the most part think that Canadians are forgetful and stupid?
That really hurts.
D. Lemke
Penticton
The other news that’s happening
Dear Editor:
Nothing good can be said about the COVID-19 pandemic now affecting us all. However, on the bright side, it very promptly spelled the end of those rail and road blockades.
And did you notice? Government and teachers were able to quietly come to contract agreement without strike action.
Graeme Roberts
Victoria