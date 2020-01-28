Don’t underestimate the influenza virus. I can’t estimate how many times I have had flu. Mild fever, stuffy nose, wheezes and sneezes, persistent cough…
When I was younger, my mother put me to bed for a day or two, rubbed my chest with Vicks Vaporub (or some stronger concoction), and brought me endless glasses of hot sweet lemon juice.
When I grew older, I took a day off work so that I could feel miserable on my own. Then I went back to work to make everyone else miserable.
The SARS outbreak of 2002-2003 made us aware that flu is one of our more deadly diseases. SARS killed some 750 people worldwide, including 44 in Canada.
In our church, we quit shaking hands. And giving hugs indiscriminately. We thumped fists and bumped elbows. We wiped doorknobs and handrails.
Although I don’t recall anyone wearing surgical masks to church.
And we were reminded, periodically, that the Spanish flu epidemic of 1918 killed more people than World War I.
My family got a rude awakening to flu dangers after SARS had gone by, when our daughter’s best friend called from Edmonton. “Sharon’s in hospital,” she said. “I have Katherine (granddaughter) with me. I have no idea who’s got Stephen (grandson).”
Sharon had the H1N1 virus, supposedly less dangerous than SARS. We looked in through the reinforced glass window of the isolation ward at our daughter, attached to oxygen tubes and multiple monitors.
To go in, we had to wear hazmat suits, completely covered and masked.
She was barely conscious. But she did manage to tell us where we might find our grandson.
I was scared. No, I was terrified -- that we might lose our only child. To a virus that had come out of nowhere, that had no reason to choose her, and that she probably could not have protected herself against.
Thank God, she recovered.
Now there’s a new flu virus looking for potential victims. Lacking a better name for it, health authorities have called it the Novel Corona virus, or 2019-nCoV.
The only thing they know for sure about it is that it started in the city of Wuhan in China. Already, it has been blamed for 17 deaths and hundreds of infections.
It has spread to Thailand, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, and Washington State in the U.S. It may have reached Quebec, with five suspected cases under observation.
Apparently, all had travelled in China.
The only thing that health authorities know for sure is that nCoV originated in Wuhan, in central China. It probably started as an animal virus of some kind — most of the early victims either worked in or had visited a local seafood market, since shuttered — that got transmitted to humans. And then the virus mutated, so that it could now be spread human to human.
That’s when, as the saying goes, all hell broke loose.
China took an unprecedented step — it quarantined the entire city of Wuhan. No one gets in; no one gets out. Railway stations, airports, highways, subways and ferries — all closed.
Associated Press reported “police, SWAT teams, and paramilitary troops” guarding the train station. Metal barriers blocked entrances, “while helpless would-be travellers were turned away, with some complaining they had no place to go.”
More than 11 million people, the AP report said. To prevent any further spread around the world.
That’s about the same number as the entire population of southern Ontario. Can you imagine Doug Ford or Justin Trudeau shutting down most of a province, for the sake of the rest of the world?
“Trying to contain a city of 11 million people is new to science,” said Guaden Galea of the World Health Organization. “It has never been tried before as a public health measure.
“We cannot at this stage say if it will or will not work.”
China has learned a lot, it would seem, from the SARS panic 17 years ago, when they withheld information about SARS for months, first denying it had anything to do with China and then covering up the extent of the affliction.
China has also freely provided genetic sequencing for the new virus, making testing possible.
I’m no fan of the Chinese system of government. But I’m impressed that it has the ability, and the willingness, to take decisive action when it’s needed.
I doubt if their action would win popular approval. But they did it. And they may have headed off another pandemic.
Good for them!
