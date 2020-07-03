Women leading Canada's future
This pandemic and Canada’s response to it should prove to everyone this is the greatest country in the world.
Put your politics aside for just one moment and consider where we could be had it not been for some wise decision making. Forget that Canada didn’t lock down its borders immediately, or that China may have been less than forthcoming about how dangerous COVID-19 could become — that’s hindsight.
We’ve come through this with flying colours — red and white.
We also see the coronavirus pandemic as showing us a slight glimpse into Canada’s future — a future that very well could be led by women, led by women of colour and led by immigrants.
Dr. Bonnie Henry has steered British Columbia through the coronavirus with such success it seems almost effortless, although we suspect that could not be further from the truth.
She has been thrust into the political spotlight alongside Health Minister Adrian Dix almost daily for nearly four months, and has been so well received we suspect should she want to run for premier of this province, it would be a runaway victory — even in her Fluevog shoes.
B.C.’s low COVID-19 numbers and, especially, our low death rate would appear to prove that her experience with SARS in Toronto, where she was associate medical health officer, was invaluable. Yes, her calm demeanour is great, but we much prefer to see the curve flatten the way it has.
If she decided to yell at us, and still managed to flatten the curve, we’d likely have let it pass. Expertise and results are the bottom line.
Has B.C. paid a price? Dearly, but consider what’s happening in Ontario and Quebec to get a glimpse of what might have been, and realize that our personal sacrifice was worth it.
We hope nobody lures Henry away from the province; we fear she may be needed again soon.
While there were bumps in the road a few weeks back — and we’d like to forget the veiled racism she was forced to deflect — Dr. Theresa Tam has done much the same for our entire nation.
Born in Hong Kong, she was educated at University of Nottingham, University of Alberta and UBC.
Looking at how COVID-19 cases are exploding in the Americas — the U.S., Mexico and Brazil, to be sure — it’s incredible to think her work was so easily questioned by political commentators during the height of the pandemic.
No, we’re not New Zealand, but we’re on the verge of beating this whole messy situation regardless.
We believe the story of these women is one of the many stories that makes Canada such an incredible, accomplished and welcoming land.
It’s why the rest of the world looks at us with reverence, and it’s why Canada will maintain its position as one of the — no, we’ve already said it — as the best nation in the world.