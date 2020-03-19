Limited parking, loss of business
Dear Editor:
Re: “Bike lanes not bad for business,” (Herald, Opinion, March 4)
Matt Hopkins suggests that bike lanes are not bad for business. My husband is a businessman in the downtown area. He feels that any reduction on parking is bad for business, particularly on Martin Street.
Several years ago, the city redesigned the 200 block of Martin Street and in so doing reduced parking by 50%. The city and downtown business association suggested the “beautification” would rejuvenate the 200 block. This has not occurred, partly due to the decrease in available parking. One building now has a 60% vacancy.
Has anyone recently taken note of the empty store fronts on Main Street? Parking downtown is in short supply and any reduction will not be good for business.
Hopkins compares Penticton with two cities with a much larger and younger population. Vancouver’s bike lanes are not as used or as popular as the politicians like to announce. Penticton has a large number of retired persons.
When talking with my older biking friends, they state they would rather bike on the quieter streets. Creating more bicycle lanes through the downtown core is a waste of tax dollars.
There are already two lake-to-lake bike routes: Wade to Government to South Main and the Channel Parkway (and from my own observation, these are not heavily used).
Hopkins refers to the Saturday farmers’ market; a real Penticton success story. Our observation is that far more people arrive by car than by bike and once again parking will be in short supply for the market with less parking on Martin or Winnipeg streets.
Patricia DesBrisay
Penticton
Travel pains are incredibly trivial
Dear Editor:
Re: “Week in paradise followed by 14 days in quarantine,” (Herald, A3, March 17).
I actually waited a few days to comment on Steve McNaull’s article on Tuesday. He really should stay with articles on travel and wine.
I was truly offended to hear from him that we had a coronavirus “frenzy,” his life was not as comfortable as it used to be, and he was unable to do most of the things he enjoys!
The fact is, this is not a normal time for anyone. It is not a trivial event. Canadians are doing their best to avoid the illness. They are truly concerned. The whole world is concerned.
As Richard Cannings so wisely said, on the same day, same newspaper, “These are extraordinary times.”
He has compassion for all Canadians.
So, Herald, so far Steve wine-and-travel guy is not winning kudos for his concern for fellow Canadians. Help stop the virus! Do your part, Steve! And wash your hands well.
Bonnie Ross
Penticton
Speak with old people, they know
Dear Editor:
OK, here we are. Not sure what’s going to happen tomorrow and the months ahead. My parents went through the Hungry Thirties. where people were starving in Canada. Then the Second World War started and the food supply was again threatened.
What to do? We have a short-growing season. We can plant things that will produce throughout the summer, and, have other crops that we “can” in glass jars for the winter.
If this sounds foreign to you, speak with the “old people.” They know.
So here we are. We might need to grow our own food like our folks did in similar crisis. We in the Okanagan have the ingredients to produce a tremendous amount of food with our irrigation system. Wine is good, but we can plant food crops between the rows.
Also, have a back yard, or live in a condo with irrigation keeping a lawn green? Plant food. You and your neighbours may need it.
Keep safe. Keep healthy.
Murray Mason
Penticton
Kitty unraveling toilet paper, sorry
Dear Editor:
Our four-month-old kitten (Simon the Terrible) discovered overnight Wednesday that unravelling all the toilet paper from an upstairs bathroom and trailing it through the hallway, two bedrooms and my office (except for the sheets he chewed) is the most fun a kitten could have.
For those of you hoarding toilet paper, our apologies on Simon’s behalf.
We think he’s trying to tell us he’s bored with our self-imposed social distancing.
Fred, Carol and Simon Trainor
Okanagan Falls
Having a laugh over toilet tissue
Dear Editor:
I was at Safeway one morning, earlier this week, and saw a man carrying two bundles of toilet tissue out of the store, and thought, oops, must get some right away before it is totally gone from the shelves again.
Upon facing the nearly empty shelf area for toilet tissue (as I called the product), two men were standing in front of the shelf conversing.
They were not buying by the looks of it, so I asked them if they were the “toilet paper police.”
They smiled and said yes, with wide grins on their faces.
As I reached in for my two bundles, I offhandedly commented that I thought that they had a pretty “crappy job.”
They caught on to my wry humour, and were happy to have a laugh to lighten and brighten the day.
Harv Baessler
Penticton
Stuck at home, try stamp collecting
Dear Editor:
In these days of self-isolation, I think being a stamp collector is a definite advantage.
You see, there is nothing a philatelist likes better than to be squirreled away in a cluttered study, left alone to work on their collection.
And, every collector I know has months of backlog work to "get caught up."
What better way to keep an aging brain healthy – sorting a bin of stamps while simultaneously learning Latin from a Youtube video, or composing the next installment for the Herald’s Postage Paid column?
Mens sana in corpore sano! Stay put, and stay safe!
Gordon Houston
Penticton
Living in a state of misdirection
Dear Editor:
Allow me to put a few figures into perspective with regards to this so-called worldwide pandemic.
In 2018, the flu — the ordinary garden variety we inoculate against these days, was contracted by more than 45 million Americans.
Of those, more than 67,000 died.
Oddly, no mention of any epidemic, let alone pandemic came up in the news. That was just one country.
Only last October (2019) the World Health Organization, funded by Bill Gates, conducted Event 201 which, “coincidentally” conducted a simulated world pandemic situation, featuring none other than the coronavirus as catalyst.
Gates is also waiting in the wings with software developed by Microsoft to be able to monitor every individual on Earth so it can be determined if any person has not been inoculated.
At grave personal risk, let me just say what a fine example of classic misdirection we find the state of our world currently living under.
As we speak, a select group of individuals plot to continue adding “precautionary measures” to their dark agenda and the end game is completely Orwellian, not to mention as dystopian as the Hunger Games world.
With fewer than 1,000 cases reported in Canada, we have now locked our nation down tight, willing to collapse our entire economy, among other things, out of fear and very little, if any, fact.
We have more deaths on out highways in this country in a single week, by the way.
WHO officials are saying we should use plastic not cash and, coincidentally, Gates’ vision has long been a world with a single currency — and cashless to boot.
Open your eyes people!
They create a problem, offer a solution, but not before the entire world order has been brought crashing down so it can be
replaced with something else. We are being willfully manipulated like sheep and nobody is saying a word!
God help us ... and not because of this silly so-called pandemic.
James Judd
Kelowna
No one should feel stranded
Dear Editor:
WestJet should be ashamed of itself for independently cancelling services outside of the country.
The CEO of Onex, a private-equity firm in Toronto that owns Westjet, announced they would suspend flights beginning March 23.
This means thousands of Canadians in Mexico, the U.S. and the Caribbean are being abandoned.
This is not government-mandated action, it is a decision by Onex.
It would seem they have decided it is not profitable to fly planes with a light load into Mexico, U.S. and the Caribbean to pick up its passengers who have confirmed flights booked for return over the next few weeks.
WestJet is not taking any responsibility for us, it is not trying to find us space on other airlines. It did not even attempt to contact any of us with this news or with recommendations for alternative travel.
Talk about salt in the wound, I continue to receive emails from WestJet encouraging me to upgrade my class of travel on my upcoming flight that they cancelled two days ago.
After two hours on hold to speak with an agent at Westjet, it was suggested I go to the Canadian government website to apply for assistance.
Air Canada is still operating and committed to getting everyone home. Air Transat is still operating and pledging to continue returning its passengers as scheduled. WestJet? They are halting operations but stating they will work with our government to repatriate us.
Does that mean they are hoping the government will subsidize them to fly down and bring us home? Are we being held hostage for government ransom?
But we’ve already paid for that service. Clearly their decision is more about their profits than the safety and health of Canadians. There are thousands of senior snowbirds wintering outside the country, we are part of the high-risk segment of the population and they have chosen to turn their backs on us.
No one should feel stranded, we were able to find a flight out of Mexico back to Kelowna on Air Canada and there is still availability on Air Canada.
Air Canada and Air Transat, your support and continued service during these unprecedented times will not be forgotten.
Florrie McCallum
Kelowna