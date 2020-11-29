Most people seem to be complying with the provincial order to wear masks indoors. I see people parking their cars, heading barefaced for their preferred store, and then going back to get a mask to wear. Unwillingly, perhaps, but they’re doing it.
A few people blunder in without a mask, and are given one by a clerk. They may grumble, but they wear it.
And a few refuse. Utterly and totally; so far, I haven’t observed any retail store ejecting non-maskers.
I haven’t had the nerve to ask any of these non-maskers why they won’t wear one. After all, if they’re grumpy already.
Probably a few would cite one of the internet conspiracy theories I wrote about last week. Or claim their human rights were being infringed — just as they did when seat belts were introduced. The most rational response would be that the experts can’t make up their minds about masks.
First they said masks were unnecessary. Just wash your hands and wear gloves.
Then they said masks might actually promote the spread of disease, by causing you to adjust them, thereby touching your face.
Then they said that only N95 masks offered any protection.
Then they said that multi-layer cloth masks would work.
Then they said that masks wouldn’t protect you from other people’s aerosol droplets, but they might prevent you from infecting anyone else.
Then they said that masks offered at least limited protection for you, too.
If the authorities can’t make up their minds, the skeptics might say, “if the recommendations keep changing day to day, why should we believe them?”
I use the word “believe” deliberately. Because at its roots, this is an argument about belief systems, an argument that goes back several hundred years to what historians call “The Enlightenment.”
Wikipedia says, “The Age of Enlightenment (also known as the Age of Reason) … was an intellectual and philosophical movement that dominated the world of ideas in Europe during the 17th and 18th centuries.
“The ideas of the Enlightenment undermined the authority of the monarchy and the Catholic Church and paved the way for the political revolutions of the 18th and 19th centuries.”
Essentially, the Enlightenment replaced authority with reason. Darwin, Newton, and Kant blazed a trail asserting that we humans could figure things out.
And that conviction in turn led to the scientific revolution. Which has now led us both into outer space, and into the inner space of an atom.
This may seem a long way from refusing to wear a mask; bear with me.
The fundamental belief of the scientific mindset is that knowledge can be disproven. As soon as one scientist produces a theory, others will attempt to disprove it, to find flaws in the thesis or the process.
Only when the results of that experiment can be replicated, over and over, does a theory become widely accepted.
Initially, masks were considered useless. Immediately, researchers began testing that hypothesis. They measured aerosol transmission indoors and outdoors. Medical recommendations changed to reflect those findings. That’s the scientific mindset.
The negative side may also appear to be figuring things out for themselves — whether they’re against masks, or vaccinations, or simply getting their backs up because they don’t like being told what to do — but in fact they’re looking for an authority that doesn’t keep changing its mind.
An absolute, unimpeachable, forever and ever, authority.
Which is the opposite of the scientific approach.
In science — the child of The Enlightenment — nothing is absolute. Quantum mechanics punched holes in near-sacred understandings of atoms, of astronomy, of reality itself. The discovery of DNA forced a re-thinking of evolution, to say nothing of criminal investigation. Calculus threw conventional mathematics for a loop.
All of which offends the authoritarian mind. Because if it can change, it can’t be authoritative.
And yes, there are authoritarians among scientists, too. Even Einstein rejected some of the “spooky” implications of quantum physics.
In this pandemic context, the scientific mindset accepts medical recommendations will change as we learn more about how the coronavirus affects us. Indeed, any advice that doesn’t change will be suspect.
The authoritarian mindset cannot accept constant change.
Unfortunately, authoritarians themselves rarely agree on their authority. Some select specific texts from the Bible, or the Quran, or the Catholic magisterium. Some rely on dictionary or encyclopedia definitions (as I did, above).
And some, paradoxically, hang their faith on a scientific paper they once read that rejects vaccinations, for example, or refutes climate change.
Belief systems play out in surprising ways and surprising places.