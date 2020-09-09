Hey politicians, buy some waterbombers
Dear Editor:
How long is it going to take both the U.S. and Canadian military to realize that the wildfires we have both here and in Washington State require giving up buying more fighter jets in favour of tanker planes and fire-fighting helicopters.
Take the time to write or phone your MP and give them a few words of advice.
Enough is enough!
Frank Martens
Summerland
Passing the buck on irrigation lines
Dear Editor:
Our Summerland council and the mayor did it again. They have decided — without any public consultation — to charge $4,100 the owners of unmetered irrigation lines for a meter that the municipality was supposed to provide for free 10 years ago.
These irrigation lines are essential, since the pressure in the house water line is too low to irrigate a property over .5 acre.
When the water meters were installed, the municipality left out the irrigation lines to properties, which are between .5 and 2 acres. The excuse was they don’t have enough meters, but promised the meters will be installed soon.
In 2016, someone realized if they called these irrigation lines “domestic second service,” they can charge the owners for it. But this is not domestic second service, this is irrigation, which is shut off for six months, doesn’t service any buildings and was already in service when the town was supposed to install the meters. They failed to do so, and now want the owners to pay for something that was clearly their responsibility.
If the owners won’t pay, the municipality will cut off their irrigation, thus destroying their gardens and many years of hard work and money investment.
This sounds a lot like bullying.
I hope our council and mayor will reconsider this hasty decision, especially, since it was made behind closed doors without any public input.
Elizabeth Bartosinski
Summerland
Bring in used needles to get new ones
Dear Editor:
Why not make it a requirement for users to bring in their used needle before they can receive a new one? The used needles could be disposed of safely, which would reduce the number of used needles that are littering our streets and causing major problems for those who come across them and those who have to dispose of them.
Dorothy Mullen
Victoria
Social-distancing rules loosely applied
Dear Editor:
Rules around social distancing are being loosely applied in retail stores these days, if at all, both by store staff and customers. COVID-19 fatigue seems to be creeping in, even while case numbers are back on the rise. Waiting lines are non-existent and stores are overcrowded.
With regard to mask wearing, there is currently no clear public policy on this. Stores make their own rules and apply them inconsistently and unevenly.
No wonder people are confused.
Public figures don’t always set the best example. Television coverage of the federal Conservative leadership race showed politicians and delegates handshaking, hugging, and huddling close together in groups.
Whatever happened to elbow bumps? Wearing a mask does not exempt anyone from observing the two-metre rule, much less an aspiring prime minister.
Claudia Logan
Victoria
Justice system needs complete overhaul
Dear Editor:
Two recent news articles are excellent examples of how our justice system is failing to keep our people safe.
A recent murder victim had a history of committing violent offences, but received very light sentences.
One of B.C.’s major concerns is the number of people dying from drug overdoses; yet, our justice system treats the drug dealers with kid gloves. For example, the RCMP in Kamloops conducted a series of operations that resulted in the seizure of four kilos of cocaine, two kilos of methamphetamine and a “significant” amount of cash.
This was a big win for the RCMP, but all of the perps were released and are free to go about their deadly business.
The public may never hear about the disposition of these cases. It is long past the time to bring some common sense into play.
B.C.’s Attorney General and the Judiciary are duty-bound to protect and secure the law abiding citizens of this province.
We all should be outraged at the current state of our justice system.
Barry D Cochrane
Kelowna
Radicals support defunding the police
Dear Editor:
We witness daily gatherings of mindless uninformed people in many American cities who call for defunding and dismantling the police. A week or so ago, protesters in Montreal demanded defunding of the police (a so-called peaceful march).
That wasn’t enough. Their next step was to topple a statue of Sir John A. Macdonald to show their supposed indignation.
Every sane person knows that defunding the police will lead to a disregard for law and order, hence, chaos, violence and anarchy.
Thugs and criminals want to defund the police to create havoc and fear so they can rule and control with impunity.
U.S. reports (depending on where they come from) indicate that 400 to 1,700 police officers have been injured and upwards of 36 killed in the U.S. while dealing with these peaceful protests that always escalate to violence.
Democrat city mayors deliberately lied about marches to defund the police being peaceful. Most U.S. media has supported this false narrative, but truth is starting to surface as some mayors now acknowledge the danger to police and citizens.
The thugs are doing what they are hired to do – claim peaceful protests and then escalate them to topple historic statues (destroy the country’s history), riot and steal, cause fear while they cry out “defund the police” – and undermine democracy.
Chicago, Minneapolis, Los Angeles, New York, Baltimore, Portland and a host of other cities have been the recipients of these tactics because their Democratic mayors and governors have allowed unchecked rampaging.
Hundreds of good police have resigned; innocent people have died.
Thousands of citizens have moved from lawless, unprotected cities. For example, it is reported New York had 1 million of its more than 8 million citizens move away.
Peaceful protests did that?
Protest leaders attempt to destroy historical monuments, berate our founders and history, destroy religious freedom, berate family values and remove law and order.
Theirs is a Marxist agenda; they are enemies to Canada and the U.S.
Wisdom has been found detrimental to the nervous system of those who want to defund the police.
They are barren, sterile and poverty stricken in brain matter as they, like sheep, accept their pay master’s wages. Their intellect must be equated to the same level as the dull and thick-headed. Socialist lemmings that want to defund the police should not be free to destroy our country.
Patriotic Canadians must stand and not allow it to happen!
Garry Rayner
West Kelowna
Trump picked wrong group to criticize
Dear Editor:
Just when you thought his image couldn’t get any worse, President Trump is accused of criticizing the armed forces. The Atlantic has written that in 2018, Trump cancelled a visit to a U.S. cemetery in France because he said it was “filled with losers.” You wouldn’t think anyone could say that, but he considered John McCain — a war hero — “a loser” because he was captured in Vietnam. Of course, Trump was exempted from serving in Vietnam as he had bone spurs in his feet.
A quote from the Bible, which Trump proudly displays (although upside down) that reflects the general view on the matter is “Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends” (John 15:13).
Dennis Fitzgerald
Melbourne, Australia
Via email