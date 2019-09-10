Warning to NDP defectors to the Green party
Dear Editor:
To all NDPers thinking of switching alliances to the Green party, simply because you don’t like leader Jagmeet Singh, please take a long, hard look at Green party leader Elizabeth May.
During the last federal election, May promised a huge increase in funding for the CBC. Holy crow, where are we going to get that money from?
Is radio that much more important than affordable housing for Canadians or steady, good-paying jobs for families or funding for agriculture?
The Green party in Canada has no experience at governing.
None.
Meanwhile, the NDP were in either power or opposition for more than 80 years in B.C. so that speaks to me loud and clear. My vote will stay NDP and not Green.
International, national and local leadership by the NDP has always proven to be stable.
The NDP was in opposition of the Iraq war as there was no threat of terrorist in Canada as feared by the other parties.
Mel Gauthier
West Kelowna
Pay for your own parking
Dear Editor:
Let me ask a question or two.
Who in their right mind would give up a parking stall for $13,000 only to get another one that costs them $30,000 or more (Penticton Herald, Sept. 5)? Most likely not including the land?
The only people that come to mind are people that want everyone, or at least, someone else to pay for the parking stall ... isn’t that what’s just been done at Penticton city hall?
There needs to be a complete reset on the way planning staff at city hall perceive their role if that’s the best we can expect in terms of advice and counsel to take our planning policies into the middle of the 21st century.
I’ve still got faith in the majority of city council and perhaps there needs to be another reset there too.
Wayne Llewellyn
Penticton
IPE cost more, but offered less
Dear Editor:
“Another great IPE has come and gone,” (Letter of the Day, Kelowna Daily Courier, Sept. 4).
I have to disagree with this letter big time. I was there on the final Sunday and we were all excited to attend as we missed last year because I had to work and could not make it happen with my daughter to attend together.
Admission prices have gone up. No pig competitions anymore and they were so cute to see. They took away the lumberjacks!
Why do that? I must nicely ask, as the lumberjack exhibition was a main selling feature for me and I am sure for many others too. A big reason we planned to go again.
Midway tickets have gone up as it costs more in tickets now than two years ago.
And, the raised admission price does not cover the stampede portion of things as you must pay another fee to see that starting in the early evening.
The musical entertainment was the weakest ever too.
So why up the rates on admission and take away the lumberjacks?
It was a weak fail this year.
And, why have a Coors beer floatie to the entrance of a curling rink that was turned into more of a penalty box than a beer garden because just light beer only and no music in there — good for just drunks?
If you are going to offer beer, at least have real beer shown by the floatie as true advertising and allow one to gain a wristband after checking IDs so they can leave a super boring penalty box of an area with zero ambiance and go and walk around.
Must I be the organizer next year?
Nol Preen
Kelowna
Support our dairy farmers
Dear Editor:
Re: “Comparing oil with dairy,” (Courier letters, Aug. 21).
While the alliteration is entertaining , it’s obvious the writer has no grasp of the business of the hallowed Holstein handler.
I too, wholeheartedly support the oil industry gaining access to global markets.
However, to equate the two industries is erroneous.
Our dairy farmers are Canadian. Dairy is one of the top two agricultural commodities in seven of 10 provinces and directly sustains a minimum of 218,000 jobs in Canada.
Dairy farmers operate under the system of supply management, which means that supply is in balance with demand, avoiding over- production. The farmer must hold a quota and produce only that set amount.
More simply, the dairy farmer’s marketing system has been based on the farmers living within their means, not overproducing their quotas, not requiring government subsidy, while providing Canadians with safe dairy products.
That exquisite balance is damaged by market access given to foreign goods, often inferior products labeled ambiguously “contains milk solids”.
Hence the recent compensation as a result of the disruption of the system under NAFTA, allowing much greater access to foreign products.
In comparison, the U.S. gives foreign dairy products access to only 2.75% of its domestic product and Europe allows just 0.5% access.
The U.S. does not regulate production and their response to the resulting boom and bust cycles is to pay a 73% government subsidy on a perpetual basis.
Canadian dairy producers follow Canadian Food Inspection regulations banning the use of recombinant bovine somatotropin growth hormone (linked to breast cancer), which is routinely injected in U.S. dairy cows to increase milk production, causing the hormone’s presence in their dairy products.
There are no rotund dairy farmers as in Greg Perry’s editorial cartoon, overalls stuffed with federal cash and hand out- only families up at 2 a.m., working to keep a very labour-intensive business going, eight days a week.
As to the oil industry, Canada leads the G7 in oil and gas subsidies to the tune of $3.3 billion a year. This goes to subsidize an industry owned primarily by foreign entities.
A majority of the industry’s profits leave the country.
A pipeline is in the works , thanks to the federal government, despite the opposition of both British Columbians and Albertans.
Go figure!
Why are Albertans and, indeed, Canadians, content to remain the pawns of the foreign owners of our natural resources?
Elaine Lawrence
Kelowna
Clogging our landfills
Dear Editor:
If there is one thing I support U.S. President Donald Trump on it is getting tough with China on trade. Do we really need all this cheap junk from China that ends up in our landfills? Maybe 30 per cent of it has some value; the other 70 per cent we can do without.
Consumerism and waste run rampant, clogging our landfills and defiling our environment. The cost of all this garbage from China is suffocating the world.
We lived without it before. Put the money back into your pocket. How much do we need? Next time you are out shopping, ask yourself, do I really need that or do I just want it? We are addicted. Let’s stop fueling consumerism and garbage in Canada and at the same time reduce our carbon footprint.
Canada can become the leader instead of the bad example.
Ron Jeffrey
Victoria
Paradise or a created hell
Dear Editor:
We have a choice: be heroic saviours of the planet or its evil destroyers. Nature, the almighty power of the universe, took the lifeless planet Earth, which was surrounded by a deadly poisonous atmosphere, and over millions of years, created life, starting with one cell of life that divided into two and kept dividing and mutating until the vast diversity of life on Earth today was created.
In this process of life creation, the created life cells absorbed the deadly poisons out of the Earth’s atmosphere, transformed them into fossils, safely buried them in the Earth and in the process produced life-giving oxygen without which most life on Earth cannot live.
For years, to produce energy, we have burnt enormous quantities of fossil fuel with oxygen and have released the resulting deadly poisonous gases into our atmosphere, which is quickly changing the Earth back into the lifeless planet of death it originally was.
We can continue this destruction or we can transition to harnessing the natural free energy of the sun, wind, oceans and the geothermal energy of the Earth, all of which is much cheaper for the people than the fossil-fuel-burning economy, with its mining, fracking, piping, shipping, global warming, devastating climate change and the associated cost of sickness, death and massive destruction to people’s properties and public infrastructure, for all of which the people have to pay.
We have a choice. We can live in a paradise on Earth or in a self-created hell on Earth. Smart people will stop the burning of fossil fuel or abiotic fuel.
Francis Blundell
Victoria
An absurd comparison
Dear Editor:
I find absurd the often-enough commentator comparison of unionized (and indirectly even many non-unionized) workers’ interests with the interest — i.e. a profit margin that can never be big enough — of the increasingly corporatized private sector. It’s like comparing the needs of the many to that of the one. Are we becoming useful shills for big-profit business?
Frank Sterle Jr.
White Rock
