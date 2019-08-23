Dear Editor:
Watch Penticton’s city council meeting online from Aug. 20 to see how things aren’t what they seem.
Who knew:
• An economic-incentive-zone tax abatement program administered by planner Blake Laven doesn’t really have deadlines for compliance in a governing bylaw because they’re “largely arbitrary?”
• It’s fair to ask everyone else pay about $500,000 for other property owners’ tax breaks and the city doesn’t need taxes like other government agencies?
• Coun. Judy Sentes believes bylaws are in place for a reason, with consequences for not following them, but supports extension with no consequences?
• Coun. Katie Robinson believes in exceptions to every rule and a shortage of trades causes difficulty to pay taxes. But, not to all other property owners paying taxes though?
• Coun. Julius Bloomfield’s sympathies aren’t with developers, but with the 40 people purchasing units — not the other 12,000-13,000 Penticton taxpayers?
• Coun. Campbell Watt thinks there’s not a loss, just a delay getting taxes that will never be paid once they are exempted or abated?
We do know:
• Coun. Frank Regehr believes paying our property taxes based on deadlines for payment is not “largely arbitrary.”
• Coun. Jake Kimberley believes gifting other peoples tax dollars to a select few does not control development and owners of penthouses valued at $1.2 million don’t really need a tax exemption.
Mayor John Vassilaki believes:
• Rules are laid out well and people need to follow them
• Penticton’s construction environment is no different than anywhere else
• There was extensive consultation during the OCP process and despite staff’s efforts to have the program extended and perhaps EIZs were rejected.
I believe:
• Voting to extend the time period in an economic incentive zone bylaw is supporting an EIZ.
• Staff betrayed all other taxpayers foisting yet another tax abatement on everyone else.
