Stacey Abrams novel 'While Justice Sleeps' coming May 25

FILE - Former gubernatorial candidate and former state Rep. Stacey Abrams speaks to the congregation at Brown Chapel church in Selma , Ala. on March 1, 2020. Abrams, the voting rights activist and former gubernatorial candidate in Georgia, also has a career in writing novels. Her next one, the Supreme Court thriller ‚ÄúWhile Justice Sleeps,‚Äù come out May 25. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)