A Tour for the ages is getting its 1st South American winner

Colombia's Egan Bernal wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, France's Romain Bardet wearing the best climber's dotted jersey, Slovakia's Peter Sagan wearing the best sprinter's green jersey and France's Julian Alaphilippe ride during the twenty-first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 128 kilometers (79,53miles) with start in Rambouillet and finish in Paris, France, Sunday, July 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)