Virus: Dragon Con cancels in-person Atlanta event for 2020

FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 5, 2015, photo, three women in costumes look at sea life swimming above them during a private party held at the Georgia Aquarium as part of Dragon Con in Atlanta. Officials announced Monday, July 6, 2020 that Dragon Con will be canceled for 2020 in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Dragon Con was originally set to take place over Labor Day weekend. It will instead be moved online for a virtual event. (AP Photo/Ron Harris, File)