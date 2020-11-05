How two blind brothers became Two Blind Brothers for a cause

Brothers, Bradford, left, and Bryan Manning, stand in their New York City loft discussing the origins of their clothing company, Two Blind Brothers, on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. The brothers who've lost much of their vision to a rare degenerative eye disorder began their company in 2016 and have donated all profits, more than $700,000, to preclinical research trials to help cure blindness. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)