Iran says Europe failing to save nuclear deal

FILE - In this June 6, 2018 frame grab from the Islamic Republic Iran Broadcasting, IRIB, state-run TV, three versions of domestically-built centrifuges are shown in a live TV program from Natanz, an Iranian uranium enrichment plant, in Iran. Iran announced Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, it had begun using advanced centrifuges in violation of its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. (IRIB via AP, File)