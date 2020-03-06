Ohio State settling some suits over doc abuse; cost unclear

FILE – This undated file photo shows a photo of Dr. Richard Strauss, an Ohio State University team doctor who was accused of sexual abuse by former athletes. Ohio State reached an unspecified settlement with nearly half of the roughly 350 men alleging university officials ignored complaints and failed to stop Strauss, a team doctor who sexually abused athletes and other students throughout his two decades there, the school revealed Friday, March 6, 2020. It is the first settlement for accusers of the late doctor. (Ohio State University via AP, File)