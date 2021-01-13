Biden picks Samantha Power, former UN envoy, for US aid post

FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2017 file photo, Harvard professor Samantha Power, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, addresses an audience at a forum on the campus of Harvard University, in Cambridge, Mass. President-elect Joe Biden has selected Samantha Power, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under President Barack Obama, to run the U.S. Agency for International Development. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)