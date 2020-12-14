UAW agrees to monitor, election change to avoid fed takeover

FILE - In this March 5, 2020 file photo, U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider announces charges against Gary Jones, former president of the International United Auto Workers Union in Detroit. The United Auto Workers and the U.S. attorney's office in Detroit say they have reached a settlement with the goal of reforming the union in the wake of a wide-ranging bribery and embezzlement scandal. Terms of the deal will be announced at a Monday, Dec. 14 news conference in Detroit. Schneider, who has called for the reforms, and current UAW President Rory Gamble are scheduled to attend Monday's announcement. (Daniel Mears/Detroit News via AP, File)