France's Rodin Museum sells bronzes to weather virus crisis

A visitor watches Le Baiser (The Kiss) by French sculptor Auguste Rodin in Paris Tuesday, July 7, 2020. The Musee Rodin is reopening this morning albeit with a worrying loss of visitors and income caused by the four-months closure. Museum director, Catherine Chevillot, estimates the loss incurred by the crisis to be around 4.4 million euros (4.9 US dollars). and alleviated by the 1.4 million euro sales of bronze editions of Rodin statues. The museum doesn't sell Rodin statue originals but can sell 12 bronze replica editions of each of them, as it has been for 100 years. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)