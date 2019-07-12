Disney cancels premiere after death of star Cameron Boyce

FILE - In this April 25, 2019, file photo, Cameron Boyce, center, speaks at WE Day California, as Macy Lillard, left, and Jazzy Satten look on at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Actor Cameron Boyce, known for his roles in the Disney Channel franchise ‚ÄúDescendants‚Äù and the Adam Sandler ‚ÄúGrown Ups‚Äù movies, died Saturday, July 6, 2019, at his home in Los Angeles, according to his spokesperson. He was 20. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)