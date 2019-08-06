The Latest: Appeal in John Steinbeck lawsuit heard in court

FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2002 file photo, Thomas Steinbeck, son of author John Steinbeck, speaks to a crowd at the National Steinbeck Center in Salinas, Calif., to celebrate what would have been his father's 100th birthday. He died on Aug. 11, 2016 at age 72. A three-judge panel of the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will be in Alaska’s largest city on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, to hear arguments in an appeal by the estate of Steinbeck’s late son, Thomas Steinbeck, over a 2017 jury verdict in California. (Richard Green/The Californian, File)