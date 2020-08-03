Steve McQueen sets 3 premieres at New York Film Festival

FILE - Steve McQueen arrives at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Breakfast in Los Angeles on Dec. 5, 2018. Three original films by Oscar-winner Steve McQueen will debut at the New York Film Festival this year, organizers said Monday. The “12 Years a Slave” director will get the opening night slot for the 1980s-set music romance “Lovers Rock” in addition to two other premieres for films in his anthology series. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)