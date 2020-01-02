Son of 'Weeds' TV show creator dies in Utah ski accident

FILE - This July 25, 2019 file photo shows Jenji Kohan at the final season premiere of Netflix's "Orange Is the New Black" in New York. Police say the son of well-known television producer Jenji Kohan has died after a ski accident in Utah. Authorities said Thursday that 20-year-old Charlie Noxon was pronounced dead after the accident on an intermediate trail at Park City Mountain resort on New Year's Eve. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)