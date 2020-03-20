Placido Domingo resigns from opera union, donates $500,000

FILE - In this July 12, 2019 file photo, opera singer Placido Domingo speaks during a news conference about an upcoming show in Madrid, Spain. On Friday, March 20, 2020, the American Guild of Musical Artists said Domingo has resigned from the U.S. union that represents opera singers, after two investigations found sexual harassment allegations against him to be credible. The guild said he will also contribute $500,000 to sexual harassment eradication programs and a fund that helps opera employees in crisis. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File)