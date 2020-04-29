Navy to widen carrier probe, delaying decision on commander

In this March 18, 2020, photo provided by the U.S. Navy, an F/A-18F Super Hornet launches from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) in the western North Pacific Ocean. The crew of the USS Theodore Roosevelt remains sidelined in Guam with a coronavirus outbreak but is inching toward getting healthy and returning to sea duty. At the same time the fate of the aircraft carrier's former captain remains unresolved, although the Navy's top officer has recommended reinstatement of Capt. Brett Crozier. (Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas V. Huynh/U.S. Navy via AP))