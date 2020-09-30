Indian court acquits all accused in razing of Babri mosque

Policemen stand guard outside a court in Lucknow, India, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. An Indian court on Wednesday acquitted all 32 accused, including four senior leaders of the ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, in a 1992 attack and demolition of a 16th century mosque that sparked Hindu-Muslim violence that left some 2,000 people dead. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)