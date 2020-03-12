The new mask: Wave of global revolt replaced by virus fear

FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2019 file photo, riot police officers beat anti-government protesters near the parliament square, in downtown Beirut, Lebanon. Last year, face masks were an act of rebellion, a signature piece of clothing associated with protesters who wore them to protect against tear gas or to conceal their identities from authorities. These same masks are now ubiquitous around the world -- worn by people from China and Iran, to Italy and America, seeking to protect against the coronavirus. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File)