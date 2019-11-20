Thai court removes maverick politician from Parliament

Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, center, leader of the anti-military Future Forward Party is surrounded by his supporters on his arrival at Constitutional Court in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. Thanathorn is expected to receive a verdict whether he is eligible to remain as a member of the parliament due to an accusation of owning media shares a violation of the Thai constitution. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)