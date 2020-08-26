US officials: No signs of foreign targeting of mail-in vote

Protesters demonstrate during a "National Day of Action to Save the "Peoples" Post Office!" outside the Flagler Station post office, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Miami. The pandemic has pushed the Postal Service into a central role in the 2020 elections, with tens of millions of people expected to vote by mail rather than in-person. At the same time, Trump has acknowledged he is withholding emergency aid from the service to make it harder to process mail-in ballots, as his election campaign legally challenges mail voting procedures in key states. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)