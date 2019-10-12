For opera legend Placido Domingo, the show goes on in Europe

FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, Opera star Placido Domingo performs during a concert in Szeged, Hungary. The 78-year-old singer who rose to stardom as a tenor has been confirmed to sing the baritone title role in “Nabucco” at the Zurich Opera House this Sunday. It will be his first time performing since stepping down Oct. 2 as general director of the Los Angeles Opera and withdrawing from future performances at the company.(AP Photo/Laszlo Balogh, File)