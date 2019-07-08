Founder of warehouse living space testifies on deadly fire

FILE - This Monday, June 5, 2017, file photo released by the Alameda County Sheriff's Office shows Derick Almena at Santa Rita Jail in Alameda County, Calif. The leader of a San Francisco Bay Area warehouse where a fire killed 36 people more than two years ago has taken the stand in his defense for the first time. Almena is accused of illegally converting the so-called Ghost Ship warehouse into an artist live-work space where the Dec. 2, 2016, fire broke out during an electronic music concert. Almena testified Monday, July 8, 2019 that he feels responsible for building the community of artists and is "responsible for having the idea" for the Ghost Ship. (Alameda County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)