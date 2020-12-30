Speedy Sir: Lewis Hamilton knighted in year-end royal honours

FILE - In this Thursday, May 14, 2015 file photo, actor Toby Jones poses during a photo call for the film Tale of Tales, at the 68th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. The Queen's New Year honors list was annouced Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. Actress Lesley Manville, an Oscar nominee for “Phantom Thread,” was named a Commander of the Order of the British Empire, or CBE. Actor Toby Jones, whose credits include Dobby in the “Harry Potter” movies, was made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire or OBE, as was writer Jed Mercurio, creator of gripping TV detective series “Line of Duty.” (AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau,file)