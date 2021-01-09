Pakistani Shiites end protests, hold funeral for 11 miners

People attend the funeral prayer of coal mine workers who were killed by gunmen near the Machh coal field in Quetta, Pakistan, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Hundreds of Pakistani Shiites gathered to bury 11 coal miners from the minority Hazara community who were killed by the Islamic State group, ending over a week of protests that sought to highlight the minority community's plight. (AP Photo/Arshad Butt)