The Latest: Attorney says Katy Perry hit earned $41M

FILE - This April 27, 2019 file photo shows Katy Perry at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans. The penalty phase in a copyright infringement trial will begin Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in Los Angeles and will determine how much Perry and other creators of her hit song “Dark Horse” will owe for improperly copying elements of a 2009 Christian rap song. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)