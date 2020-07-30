Ominous whipped cream art comes to London's Trafalgar Square

A man takes a smart phone picture of the new work of art entitled 'The End' by artist Heather Phillipson which was unveiled on the fourth plinth in Trafalgar Square in London, Thursday, July 30, 2020. Described as representing "exuberance and unease" and a "monument to hubris and impending collapse", The End, by British artist Heather Phillipson, will stay in place until spring 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)