Mali's former president Amadou Toumani Toure dies at 72

FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 4, 2005 file photo, French President Jacques Chirac, left, and Mali's President Amadou Toumani Toure, right, talk prior to their joint press conference during the 23rd Africa-France summit in Bamako, Mali. Mali's former president Amadou Toumani Toure, who served as Mali's president from 2002 until March 2012 when he was deposed by a military coup, has died at the age of 72, according to Senegal's President Macky Sall on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)