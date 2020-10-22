Serb police block right-wing disruption of event with Kosovo

Serbian police officers guard the street during a protest against a festival ''Mirdita-Dobar Dan'' organized by liberal groups from Serbia and Kosovo, in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. Serbian police prevented dozens of right-wing extremists from disrupting a youth cultural event with Kosovo after similar groups in the past weeks broke into a cartoon exhibition and threatened artists in a theatre play about the 1995 killings in Srebrenica. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)