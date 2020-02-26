Michael Douglas, Zeta-Jones to co-host Jerusalem ceremony

FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2020 file photo, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas arrive at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, in Los Angeles, California. Hollywood power couple Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones are set to return to Israel as co-hosts of this year’s prestigious Genesis Prize ceremony. The Genesis Prize Foundation announced Wednesday, Feb 25, 2020, that the pair would co-host the June 18 event, where former Soviet dissident and Israeli politician Natan Sharansky is to be honored as the 2020 laureate. Douglas himself was the 2015 winner of the $1 million prize, granted each year in recognition of professional achievement, contribution to humanity and commitment to Jewish values and Israel. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)