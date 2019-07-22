Goose freed, got stuck in pizza driver's car grille

In this Saturday, July 20, 2019, photograph provided by Esther Lotz, rescue officials and volunteers work to free a goose is stuck in the grille of a pizza delivery driver's car in Burlington, Vermont. The delivery man slammed on his brakes when he saw the goose waddling across the road, and heard a thud when he struck the bird. When he returned to the pizza shop he was surprised to see the goose, alive, sticking out the front of his car. The goose expected to make a full recovery, according to authorities. (Ether Lotz via Associated Press)