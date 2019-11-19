Loughlin, Giannulli fighting new charges in admissions case

FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2019, file photo, actress Lori Loughlin departs federal court in Boston, after a hearing in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal. Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli are fighting expanded charges against them in the college admissions bribery scandal. Lawyers for the couple entered not guilty pleas on their behalf Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, to charges of conspiracy to commit federal program bribery. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)