SAG Awards moves air date to avoid conflict with Grammys

FILE - Leonardo DiCaprio presents the lifetime achievement award at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 19, 2020. The SAG Awards announced Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, that the 27th annual ceremony has been moved to April 4. The awards had been originally scheduled to air March 14, but shifted to a different date to avoid conflict with the Grammys. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)