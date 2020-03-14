Wuhan soccer team leaving Spain to escape virus

Players of the Chinese Super League team Wuhan Zall arrive at the Atocha train station in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. The Chinese first-division soccer club from the city of Wuhan enters its second month in Spain without knowing when it will be able to return home. . It hasn't been easy for the nearly 50 members of the Wuhan Zall squad, but on Sunday they will get some reprieve from their ordeal by attending the Spanish league "clasico" between Real Madrid and Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)