Cardinals’ Josh Shaw suspended for betting on NFL games

FILE - In this July 30, 2019, file photo, Arizona Cardinals' Josh Shaw runs drills during the teams' NFL football training camp in Glendale, Ariz. Shaw has been suspended indefinitely for betting on NFL games on multiple occasions this season, the first time in more than 35 years a player has been banned for gambling. The league announced the suspension on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. Shaw was banned for at least the rest of the season. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)