Vote to extend Putin's rule faces little protest in Russia

In this photo taken on Friday, June 19, 2020, a leaflet advertising for a new constitution reading " Vote for the future. Say Yes" is seen on a door handle in an apartment building in Moscow, Russia. Russian authorities seem to be pulling out all the stops to get people to vote on constitutional amendments that would enable President Vladimir Putin to stay in office until 2036. The nationwide vote begins Thursday and lasts for a week. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)