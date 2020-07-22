United sees revenue stalling at 50% without a virus vaccine

FILE - In this June 16, 2020 file photo, a traveler wears a mask and protective goggles as he walks through Terminal 3 at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago. United Airlines says its face mask requirement now extends to ticket counters and airport lounges. United said Wednesday, July 22 that it might ban violators from flying on its planes. United and all other major U.S. airlines already require passengers to wear masks during flights. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)