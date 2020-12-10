Q&A: Christopher Nolan on ‘Tenet’ home release

This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows John David Washington in a scene from "Tenet." On Tuesday, audiences will finally be able to watch, re-watch and dissect the palindromic spy thriller from the comfort of their home. The film will be available on 4K, DVD, Blu-ray and digital with behind the scenes extras that give a peek into the mind-bogglingly complex process of shooting a large-scale action film. (Melinda Sue Gordon/Warner Bros. Entertainment via AP)