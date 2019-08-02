Eighth and final 'Homeland' season to debut February 2020

FILE - In this June 5, 2018, file photo, Claire Danes attends the "Homeland" FYC Event at the Writers Guild Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif. Showtime says the eighth and final season of “Homeland” will debut in early 2020. Production on the acclaimed drama’s last 12 episodes is underway, the channel said Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)