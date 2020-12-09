Ang Lee on 'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon' 20 years later

FILE - Director Ang Lee, left, and actress Ziyi Zhang pose backstage after accepting the award for Best Foreign Film for "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" at the 58th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Jan. 21, 2001. Wednesday marks the 20th anniversary of the release of Ang Lee's movie, filmed in China and shot in Mandarin. The $17-million movie grossed $128.1 million in North America and was nominated for 10 Academy Awards, winning four. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian, File)