R&B singer Akon moves ahead with 'Akon City' in Senegal

FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, file photo, singers Becky G, left, and Akon, center, perform during the European MTV Awards in Seville, Spain. American R&B singer Akon is moving ahead with plans to create a futuristic pan-African city, announcing Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 that construction will begin next year on the $6 billion project despite global tourism's uncertain future. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)