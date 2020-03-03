Sean Spicer joining cable TV talk show fray on NewsMax

FILE - This April 27, 2019 file photo shows Sean Spicer at the 2019 White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington. Spicer said he expects his old boss, President Donald Trump, to win re-election, but he doesn't view his new television talk show as a vehicle for helping to accomplish that. Trump's first presidential press secretary launches “Spicer & Co.” Tuesday, March 3, 2020, on the conservative cable network Newsmax TV. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)