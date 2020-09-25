Reporter arrested after deputies' shooting won't be charged

FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 13, 2020, file photo Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies guard the entrance to St. Francis Medical Center after two deputies were shot late Saturday, Sept. 12, while sitting inside their patrol vehicle guarding a Metro station in Compton, Calif. A radio reporter taken into custody while covering a demonstration the night two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies were shot will not be criminally charged. Josie Huang, a journalist for KPCC, was slammed to the ground by deputies and accused of interfering with the arrest of a protester outside a hospital. Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Huang was too close to the deputies. But the Los Angeles County's District Attorney's Office says "it does not appear that she was intentionally attempting to interfere with the deputies, but merely trying to record" the incident. (AP Photo/Jintak Han, File)