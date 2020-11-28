French protesters decry bill outlawing use of police images

Protesters march, one with a poster reading "The true virus is named Darmanin and Lallement", names of French Interior Minister and Paris police prefect, during a demonstration against a security law that would restrict sharing images of police, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 in Paris. Civil liberties groups and journalists are concerned that the measure will stymie press freedoms and allow police brutality to go undiscovered and unpunished. The cause has gained fresh impetus in recent days after footage emerged of French police officers beating up a Black man, triggering a nationwide outcry. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)